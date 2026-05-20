Karachi: Soneri Bank has earned recognition across 11 categories at the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Benchmark Awards 2026, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive growth, workplace diversity and sustainable business practices.

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The awards ceremony honored the bank’s efforts in embedding diversity, equity and inclusion into its organizational culture, business strategy and customer-focused initiatives.

Representing Soneri Bank at the event were Syed Naveed Ul Zafar, Head of Learning and Development Human Resources, Dr. Sanya Shahid, Head of Marketing, Communications and Brand Management, and Amna Junaid, Manager Learning & Development and DEI, who received the awards on behalf of the institution.

Recognition Across 11 Key Categories

Soneri Bank secured recognition in several important categories, including Vision, Strategy and Business Impact, Leadership and Accountability, Recruitment, Advancement and Retention, DEI Communications, Learning and Development, Sustainability Integration, Community Relations, Product Development and Customer Service.

The achievement highlights the bank’s continued efforts to promote equal opportunities, employee development and inclusive workplace policies across its nationwide network.

Expanding Inclusive Banking Across Pakistan

With more than 675 branches operating in over 270 cities, Soneri Bank continues to focus on sustainable expansion, financial inclusion and customer-centric innovation throughout Pakistan.

The latest recognition further strengthens the bank’s reputation as a forward-looking financial institution committed to creating long-term value for employees, customers and communities through diversity and inclusion initiatives.