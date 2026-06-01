Soneri Bank has strengthened its commitment to education and social development through a new partnership with The Citizens Foundation (TCF).

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As part of the initiative, the bank has adopted TCF’s Chinoy Campus for one year, reaffirming its support for quality education and community empowerment across Pakistan.

The collaboration reflects Soneri Bank’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy aimed at promoting inclusive growth and creating long-term social impact.

MoU Signed to Formalise Partnership

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing and plaque installation ceremony was held on 21 May 2026 to mark the partnership.

The agreement was signed by Muhammad Merajuddin Ahmed, Head of HR, Legal and General Services at Soneri Bank, and Barrister Zara Shaheen Awan, General Body Member and Volunteer with the Supporters of The Citizens Foundation (STCF).

The ceremony highlighted the shared commitment of both organisations to expanding educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

Supporting Access to Quality Education

Through the partnership, Soneri Bank aims to contribute to improving access to quality education for underserved communities.

TCF is one of Pakistan’s leading non-profit educational organisations and operates one of the country’s largest networks of low-cost schools.

Since its establishment, the foundation has focused on providing educational opportunities to deserving students and helping communities build a better future.

The adoption of the Chinoy Campus is expected to support students through enhanced educational resources and engagement opportunities.

Education Key to Social Progress

Speaking at the event, Muhammad Merajuddin Ahmed said education remains a powerful driver of social and economic development.

“At Soneri Bank, we strongly believe that education serves as a catalyst for long-term social and economic progress,” he said.

He added that the partnership reflects the bank’s commitment to investing in initiatives that create meaningful and sustainable change.

Beyond Classroom Support

In addition to supporting the campus, Soneri Bank plans to engage students through various educational and development programmes.

These initiatives are expected to include financial literacy sessions, student engagement activities and learning opportunities designed to inspire young people.

According to the bank, such programmes will help equip students with valuable skills and knowledge for the future.

Commitment to Community Development

Soneri Bank said the collaboration aligns with its long-term vision of supporting projects that strengthen communities and improve lives.

With a nationwide network of more than 675 branches across over 270 cities, the bank continues to expand its role beyond financial services.

Furthermore, it remains committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to education, social welfare and sustainable development across Pakistan.

Building Brighter Futures

The partnership between Soneri Bank and TCF highlights the growing role of the private sector in supporting educational development.

By investing in schools and student-focused programmes, both organisations aim to create opportunities that can help transform lives and empower future generations.

As Pakistan continues to address educational challenges, such collaborations are expected to play an important role in improving access to learning and promoting long-term community development.