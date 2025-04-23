Karachi : Soneri Bank, a prominent commercial bank with a branch network of 550+ branches across Pakistan, actively participated in the Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025, an initiative launched by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) from 14th – 18th April 2025.

The objective of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week aligns with Soneri Bank’s commitment to empowering communities by promoting financial literacy and encouraging the adoption of formal financial services across Pakistan. In line with this commitment, Soneri Bank partnered with GenMo, a fintech company dedicated to enhancing financial literacy and money management skills, to host a financial awareness workshop for its own employees.

Demonstrating a widespread commitment to educating the youth, Soneri Bank also held informative financial literacy sessions in schools across various districts throughout Pakistan.

These sessions aimed to introduce young minds to fundamental financial concepts and the importance of saving.

Furthermore, to provide students with real-world financial knowledge, Soneri Bank branches across the country welcomed student visits. These visits offered firsthand exposure to banking operations and provided practical insights into how financial institutions function.

Financial literacy camps were established across seven districts spanning Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, and Sindh. These camps provided detailed sessions on essential banking services, guiding participants on how to open accounts and cultivate saving habits, along with practical insights into digital financial services, including RAAST, QR codes, and Asaan Mobile/Digital Accounts,

fostering a better understanding of the financial system and encouraging responsible financial behavior among the general public, especially the youth.

A financial literacy session was also conducted at NOWPDP (Network of Organizations Working for People with Disabilities, Pakistan), which focused on saving techniques and provided an introduction to banking services, including the step-by-step process of opening a bank account.

Reinforcing its commitment beyond workshops, camps, and school engagements, employees of Soneri Bank actively participated in the financial literacy walk organized by SBP on Friday, 18th April at Karachi University.