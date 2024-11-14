Karachi Pakistan : A solo show of Risham Syed, ‘Chait Vasraand …What The Rain Remembers’, opens on Tuesday November 19th 2024 from 4 pm – 7 pm @ Canvas Gallery.

In this series, Risham invites viewers ” to confront the entangled threads of our existence, where past and present, local and global intersect.This convergence reveals the fissures in our shared humanity and the resilience that bridges them.”

A critically acclaimed artist and educationist, Risham is an alumnus of NCA with an MA from the Royal College of Art, London. She is Professor and Head of the Department of Fine Arts at School of Visual Arts & Design, Beaconhouse National University (SVAD-BNU), Lahore.

Risham has exhibited extensively, globally and locally. Her work is part of important public and private collections worldwide. She lives and works in Lahore.

The show remains open daily until Thursday November 28th 2024, from 11 am – 7 pm (excluding Sunday)