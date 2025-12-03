SMSA, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading international logistics and courier companies, has announced an exclusive strategic partnership with WFI Express to officially launch SMSA’s operations in Pakistan. This landmark collaboration underscores SMSA’s mission to connect markets through advanced, technology-driven logistics solutions.

The signing ceremony took place at SMSA’s headquarters on 23 October 2025 in the presence of Mr. Hussein Hachem, Chief Executive Officer of SMSA, and Mr. Waseem Ali Khan, Chief Executive Officer of WFI Express, along with Mr. Mohammad Ansari, Head of Franchisee & Alliance at SMSA, and Mr. Abdul Rahim, Managing Director of WFI Express. The agreement marks a significant milestone in strengthening trade and logistics ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Advertisements

Through this partnership, SMSA will expand its operations into Pakistan in collaboration with WFI Express. Operating under SMSA’s standards and systems, SMSA Pakistan will deliver a comprehensive range of logistics services to include international express delivery, e-commerce fulfillment across Saudi Arabia and GCC markets, supply chain management, freight forwarding, and customized logistics solutions powered by SMSA’s advanced technology and operational excellence.

“This partnership reflects SMSA’s continued commitment to expanding our international footprint and delivering world-class logistics services to one of the most vibrant markets in South Asia,” said Hussein Hachem, CEO of SMSA. “By combining WFI’s deep local expertise with our global capabilities, SMSA Pakistan will redefine service excellence and innovation across the logistics sector.”

“We are proud to join forces with SMSA to bring their global standards and technological expertise to Pakistan,” added Waseem Ali Khan, CEO of WFI Express. “Together, we aim to transform Pakistan’s courier and logistics landscape with smarter, faster, and AI-driven solutions.”

This exclusive alliance marks the beginning of a new era in Pakistan’s logistics industry; one built on innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric excellence. The launch of SMSA Pakistan reinforces the company’s position as a trusted logistics leader committed to connecting economies through seamless mobility.

About SMSA

Founded in 1994, SMSA is a Saudi-based logistics and transportation leader providing comprehensive logistics solutions including express delivery, freight forwarding, e-commerce fulfillment, and supply chain management. With over three decades of experience, SMSA continues to drive trade and innovation through reliable, technology-enabled logistics.

www.smsaexpress.com

About WFI Express

W.F Integral (WFI) Express is a Pakistan-based logistics and courier company specializing in express delivery, fulfillment services, warehousing, and logistics management. With a rapidly growing nationwide network, WFI is committed to transforming the logistics sector through innovation and customer-focused technology.

www.wfi-ex.com