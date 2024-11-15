Due to heavy fog and smog, the national and international flight schedules are affected. Authorities have canceled at least 11 flights due to smog, while 3 flights have been rerouted to alternate airports.

According to the flight schedule, two flights from Karachi to Faisalabad, PK-340 and PK-341, were canceled. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights PK-322 and PK-323 have also been canceled.

The flight schedule indicates that a foreign airline flight, No. SV-739, coming from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) to Lahore (Pakistan), has also been canceled due to severe weather conditions.

PIA flights PK-281 and PK-282, both coming from Muscat (Oman) to Sialkot (Pakistan), have also been canceled. Flights PK-601, PK-602, PK-605, and PK-606, traveling from Islamabad to Gilgit, have also been canceled.

According to the flight schedule, a foreign airline flight, No. QR-616, coming from Doha (Qatar) to Multan, was forced to land in Islamabad due to severe weather conditions. Once the weather improved, the flight was sent from Islamabad to Multan.

Similarly, a flight coming from Jeddah to Lahore, No. SV-738, also had to land in Islamabad due to fog. This resulted in a total of 53 national and international flights experiencing significant delays, causing unrest among passengers.