Karachi:The Depilex Smile Again Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Punjab Assembly for the unanimous passage of the Punjab Acid Control Bill, 2025—a powerful step toward protecting survivors and preventing future acid attacks.

“We are deeply thankful to the Punjab government and all stakeholders for recognizing the urgency of this issue,” said Masarrat Misbah, Founder President of the Foundation. “This legislation is a long-awaited victory for every survivor who has suffered in silence.”

The foundation especially acknowledges the role of Ms. Hina Pervaiz Butt (MPA) and Syed Farhad Ali Shah (Prosecutor General Punjab) for their leadership in pushing this bill forward.

Depilex Smile Again Foundation remains committed to its mission: restoring lives through free surgeries, counseling, and support for acid survivors across Pakistan.