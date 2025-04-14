Islamabad, April, 2025 – The Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP), in collaboration with the National Productivity Organization (NPO), successfully launched a groundbreaking training program aimed at enhancing safety and productivity in the mining sector. The program was organized by SMAP’s talented management Mr. Qasim Yaqoob Paracha Ex-Chairman SMAP, Central Senior Vice Chairman Mr. Muhammad Anwar, and was skillfully led by renowned German mining expert, Dr. Markus Mathey, and marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s industrial development.

The event, held in Islamabad, witnessed the enthusiastic participation of industrialists, technocrats, and government officials, all gathered with a shared vision of evolving Pakistan’s mining practices. This three-day program is the first of its kind, focusing on safe, sustainable, and efficient mineral extraction techniques.

Ismail Suttar, Founder of SMAP, emphasized the importance of such initiatives for the local mining community. “This training program is exactly what our minerals sector needs. We are working day and night to uplift mine drainage, improve extraction methods, and convert our rich mineral resources into value-added chemicals for higher export potential.”

Highlighting a critical issue, Suttar pointed out that Pakistan’s current mineral extraction methods lead to significant wastage, figuring around a staggering 60% to 70%. He underscored the urgent need for industry-wide reform, driven by education and technological adoption.

Dr. Mathey, with decades of experience in the mining sector, delivered sessions covering key areas including mine structure and geo-technical design, monitoring and mechanized mining techniques, maintenance strategies and performance indicators for sustainable operations.

His core message revolved around sustainable mining practices that discourage complete resource exhaustion, instead promoting methods that allow for resource regeneration and long-term viability.

Key personnel from the Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation (PMDC) were also in attendance, lending their support to this transformative initiative. The training will conclude with a practical mine visit, allowing participants to apply their newly acquired knowledge in real-world settings.

“Our mineral industry has immense potential that remains untapped due to outdated practices and lack of awareness,” said Suttar. “SMAP is committed to changing that narrative by continuously organizing educational programs that will uplift our mining sector and boost national productivity.”

This initiative marks the beginning of a series of training programs by SMAP aimed at transforming Pakistan’s mining landscape through innovation, sustainability, and international collaboration.