Karachi: The third death anniversary of the late former Patron-in-Chief of the Korangi Association of

Trade & Industry (KATI), SM Muneer, was observed with a Quran recitation and special prayers for his

eternal peace. The ceremony was attended by prominent figures from the business and industrial

community.

Addressing the gathering, KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput paid rich tribute to the late business

leader, stating that SM Muneer’s services for Pakistan’s economic stability would be written in golden

words. He said that leaders like SM Muneer are born once in centuries, and his lifelong struggle for the

country’s economic development would always be remembered with respect and pride.

Ikram Rajput said that KATI continues to follow the vision and guidance laid down by the late patron-in-

chief, adding that SM Muneer devoted his life to empowering the business community and mentoring

future leadership. “He always prioritized the collective interests of traders and industrialists and stood

by the business community during every difficult time,” he remarked.

He further said that the legacy of SM Muneer is being carried forward by his son, SM Tanvir, who has

united the business community by walking in his father’s footsteps and has further strengthened his

visionary mission.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief of KATI, Zubair Chhaya, said that he had the opportunity to spend considerable

time with SM Muneer and receive personal guidance from him. “SM Muneer was an institution in

himself. Even after three years of his passing, the void he has left can never truly be filled,” he said. He

added that it was now their collective responsibility to continue the mission of the late leader with full

dedication and commitment.

The participants prayed for the forgiveness and elevated ranks of the departed soul and paid glowing

tribute to his unparalleled services for industry and commerce. A large number of KATI office-bearers,

Including President, Deputy Patron-in-Chief, Senior Vice President Zahid Hameed, Vice President

Muhammad Talha, former presidents and chairmen, Sheikh Umer Rehan, SM Yahya, Razzak Paracha,

Syed Johar Qandhari, executive committee members, and general members attended the ceremony,

reaffirming their commitment to carry forward the legacy of unity, economic progress, and business-

friendly leadership established by SM Muneer.

