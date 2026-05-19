KARACHI: The Institute of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management (Skilston) organized a comprehensive career counselling session for trainees of the Benazir Bhutto Human Resource Research and Development Board (BBHRRDB) to promote professional development and career planning in the hospitality and culinary sectors.

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The session aimed to provide students with practical guidance, industry awareness, and information about local and international employment opportunities in hospitality and hotel management.

At the start of the event, Muhammad Afzal Siddiqui welcomed the guests and encouraged trainees to strengthen their professional skills and practical competencies.

Technical Skills Essential for Future Success

Secretary BBHRRDB Munawar Ali Mithani attended the session as chief guest. During his address, he praised Skilston’s role in promoting quality technical and vocational education.

He stressed that young people must adapt to modern industry trends and focus on discipline, dedication, and technical expertise to compete in today’s job market.

“Skills are the real asset in the modern era,” Mithani said while urging students to prepare themselves for national and international career opportunities.

Experts Highlight Importance of Continuous Learning

Regional Consultant BBHRRDB Taimur Ali and Assistant Directors (Monitoring) also participated in the session.

The speakers emphasized the importance of industrial linkages, practical training, communication skills, and continuous learning for building successful careers in the hospitality industry.

Students Receive Career Guidance

During the counselling session, experts guided participants on career planning, workplace ethics, interview preparation, and emerging trends in the global hospitality market.

Moreover, trainees actively participated in discussions and showed strong interest in learning about future career pathways in hospitality and culinary arts.