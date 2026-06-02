SHANGLA: Six children from the same family died and another suffered critical injuries when the roof of a mud house collapsed in Shangla district’s Alpuri tehsil on Tuesday morning.

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According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred in the Rahimabad Bassi area, where seven children were sleeping inside the house when the roof suddenly caved in.

Rescue 1122 Shangla spokesperson Rasool Khan Sharif said emergency teams rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call. They immediately launched a rescue operation and recovered all seven children from the debris within an hour.

Unfortunately, six children died during the incident. Meanwhile, rescue workers shifted the injured child to a medical facility for treatment. Doctors described the child’s condition as critical.

The deceased children were Nazira Bibi, 14, Samira Bibi, 13, Umaira, 12, Nayab, 7, Rizwanullah, 5, and Haya Noor, 5.

The injured child, Marwa, 11, remains under medical care.

In addition, local residents assisted rescue teams during the operation. Authorities have also started gathering details about the collapse.

The incident has left the local community in mourning. Family members, neighbors, and residents expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the children.

Furthermore, the tragedy has renewed concerns about the safety of aging mud houses in rural areas. Many such structures become vulnerable due to weather conditions and a lack of maintenance.

Last month, a similar incident took place in the Prang Majoki area of Charsadda district. In that accident, a house roof collapsed and killed three children. It also seriously injured a couple.

Authorities have urged residents to inspect weak structures and take preventive measures to reduce the risk of similar accidents in the future.