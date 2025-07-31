Advertisements

Karachi July 30: A team of transplant surgeons of SIUT (Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation) successfully performed a deceased organ donation transplantation of two kidneys. According to the institutes’ sources the surgery was performed in early hours of this morning by a team of urologists and anesthetists. Giving the details a spokesperson of SIUT said one Sultan Zafar, a 23 year old student of dental surgery, met a fatal accident and suffered severe head injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital in a comatose condition. He remained in the ICU for a week before he was declared brain dead.

Subsequently he was brought to SIUT for deceased organ donation transplantation. The deceased’s mother Dr Mehr Afroze who is a Consultant Nephrologist at SIUT took a courageous decision and donated Sultan’s two kidneys which were transplanted to two needy patients who were on dialysis and did not have any organ donors in their families and hence were kept on a waiting list.

This generous donation of Dr Mehr in an hour of profound grief and distress is widely hailed by the members of the medical profession and the society at large.

Director SIUT, Prof Adib Rizvi has greatly lauded the gesture of the family which allowed the organ donation and gave new lease of life to two patients and called upon the society to emulate this noble act of savings lives.