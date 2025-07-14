Advertisements

KARACHI: The SITE Association of Industry Karachi has extended its full support to the Karachi Chamber’s call for a nationwide strike on July 19, rejecting the controversial Sections 37A and 37B introduced in the Finance Bill. The industrial body has sent a firm message to the government, declaring that the industrial community will not tolerate such oppressive laws under any circumstances.

Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President of the SITE Association, condemned the provisions of these laws, which grant FBR officers the power to arrest honest taxpayers based solely on suspicion and even file FIRs against them. He termed the introduction of these laws as “extremely deplorable.”

Representing the united voice of all industrialists in the SITE area, Alvi warned that if the government fails to repeal these laws, industries in Karachi’s largest industrial zone, SITE, will shut down on July 19. This shutdown will lead to a halt in production, delay export orders, and result in significant layoffs, placing full responsibility on the government for the consequences.

He pointed out that globally, governments promote businesses by offering tax relief and incentives to stabilize the economy, create jobs, and build investor confidence. However, Pakistan’s situation is starkly different. “Who are the people behind these laws that are pushing Pakistan backward?” asked Alvi. “Does the government not realize that when businesses thrive, the country earns revenue and people get jobs? But if industries close down, where will the government collect taxes?”

Alvi expressed his concern about the motives behind the legislation, asking, “Are these laws designed to force businesses to shut down and leave Pakistan, creating chaos in the country? Who stands to gain from spreading unrest?”

He shared that he recently met Javed Bilwani, President of the Karachi Chamber, to discuss the issues faced by SITE industrialists, and expressed his full support for the chamber’s efforts in addressing these concerns.

“We are still grappling with the problems posed by Sections 37A and 37B, and now new challenges like e-filing and e-Bilty have been introduced,” he said. He called on the government to clarify its position, asking, “What exactly does the government want? Does it want the business community to shut down their industries and sit idle at home, or relocate to another country?”

Alvi emphasized the need for a wise approach if Pakistan is to become an economic power. “Rather than intimidating the people, we need to create a business-friendly environment where industries can operate without fear,” he said. He further questioned how many awareness sessions FBR had conducted before enforcing these laws, emphasizing that laws should not serve as a tool for harassment.

“These laws will only enrich the 22,000 FBR employees while forcing honest businessmen to flee the country. The SME sector will be particularly devastated,” Alvi stated.

In his appeal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a businessman himself, Alvi urged him to repeal the laws and hold accountable those responsible for drafting them. “These laws are creating unrest and despair within the business community. Why not simplify the process and ensure taxes go directly to the national treasury? We want to pay taxes and contribute to the country’s growth—but with dignity.”

He also recommended that the Prime Minister involve the presidents of all chambers of commerce in the law-making process, ensuring that the legislation reflects ground realities.