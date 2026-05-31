The Sindh government is considering a significant increase in the minimum wage as part of a broader relief package for workers, low-income households and vulnerable communities in the upcoming provincial budget.

Iran Defiant as Trump Pushes Tougher Nuclear Deal Amid Strait of Hormuz Standoff

Sindh Government Spokesperson Sukhdev Hemnani said authorities are reviewing a range of proposals aimed at providing financial relief while maintaining fiscal discipline.

He said the initiative reflects the direction of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has called for maximum support for the public amid ongoing economic challenges.

Final Decision to Follow Financial Review

According to Hemnani, the government is working to create sufficient fiscal space to introduce meaningful relief measures without compromising financial stability.

He said several proposals are under consideration and that a final decision on the minimum wage and other budgetary measures will be made after a detailed assessment of the province’s financial position and consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Sindh Highlights Record on Workers’ Welfare

Hemnani said Sindh has consistently led efforts to strengthen workers’ rights and improve labour welfare across the province.

He noted that the minimum wage has risen from Rs6,000 in 2008 to Rs40,000 today, describing it as a reflection of the government’s commitment to protecting workers from rising living costs.

According to the spokesperson, Sindh remains the only province in Pakistan to have increased the minimum wage six consecutive times.

New Protections for Domestic Workers

The spokesperson also highlighted recent legislative reforms aimed at improving protections for vulnerable workers.

He said the Sindh Assembly recently passed the Domestic Workers Welfare Bill 2025, bringing domestic workers under a formal legal protection framework for the first time.

The legislation includes safeguards relating to working conditions, regulated working hours and mandatory rest periods. It also prohibits child labour in domestic work and seeks to ensure greater dignity, security and legal protection for household workers throughout the province.

PPP Reaffirms Commitment to Public Welfare

Hemnani said the Pakistan Peoples Party has a long-standing commitment to supporting workers, labourers and underprivileged communities.

He said the Sindh government, under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, would continue pursuing people-focused policies aimed at improving living standards, strengthening workers’ rights and promoting inclusive economic growth.

The provincial budget is expected to outline the government’s final decisions on wage adjustments and other relief measures in the coming weeks.