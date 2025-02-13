KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced an immediate crackdown on heavy vehicles that do not meet fitness standards, according to provincial excise minister Sharjeel Memon. Speaking to the media, Memon stated that it is now mandatory for heavy vehicles, including those coming from other provinces, to have a fitness certificate issued by Sindh.

The government will begin inspecting vehicles immediately, and owners have been given 30 days to obtain the necessary fitness certificates for their heavy vehicles. Additionally, the Water Board has introduced barcodes for registered water tankers, and any tanker found without a barcode will be stopped. Fitness checks will also be conducted alongside barcode verification.

Memon emphasized that the fitness certificate is required for all vehicles, from motorcycles to heavy trucks, and any vehicle without it will not be allowed on the road. He also highlighted that 80,000 number plates have been prepared but remain uncollected, urging citizens to collect them from the excise department.

Furthermore, he warned that vehicles leaving showrooms must be registered first, and any showroom selling unregistered vehicles will face closure.