Sindh’s Minister for Excise, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, has announced that from April 3, vehicles in the province without the newly introduced Ajrak-themed number plates will not be allowed on the roads.

The announcement was made during a meeting focused on the implementation of the new plates, attended by key officials including Excise Secretary Muhammad Saleem Rajput, DIG Traffic Police Karachi Ahmed Nawaz, and representatives from the National Highway Authority and Safe City project.

During the session, officials provided updates on the implementation plan and discussed the need for a coordinated approach to address unpaid motor vehicle taxes and traffic fines. To facilitate this, counter desks will be set up at the Civic Center and Excise Department Facilitation Centers to provide a one-window operation for motorists. Chawla stressed the importance of ensuring the timely issuance of new plates at traffic police check posts.

Additionally, traffic police will be deployed at checkpoints to ensure compliance, and collaboration between the Excise Department and traffic authorities was emphasized to facilitate the collection of MVR taxes and outstanding fines. Chawla proposed linking vehicle transfers and tax payments to the clearance of pending fines.

He also called for the activation of an online system to allow real-time identification and settlement of unpaid dues, aiming to streamline the entire process efficiently.