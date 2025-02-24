Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has announced that 500,000 solar panels will be distributed free of cost to eligible households this year. Speaking at the inauguration of an electricity supply project in Abdullah Rind Goth, Manghopir Town, he emphasized that the initiative aims to support areas with limited electricity access.

He highlighted that the distribution of 200,000 solar systems is already underway, with an additional 500,000 set to be provided soon. Shah assured that efforts are being made to bring affordable electricity to Karachi while working towards the regularization of villages.

Reaffirming PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision of universal electricity access, the minister also stressed the party’s commitment to securing property rights for women.

He described the solar panel initiative as a transformative step toward progress and sustainability. Additionally, the provincial government is establishing a 400-megawatt solar park, scheduled for completion by 2025. The project will also offer technical training to locals, creating new job opportunities.