Karachi: 04-08-2025: The Naveena Steel Junior Padel Championship, held in collaboration with International Padel Federation, Padel Asia, Sindh Padel, and Maidan Pakistan, successfully concluded on Sunday with a spectacular display of young talent across three highly competitive finals. In the U14 category final, the young guns of Sindh 1 Allawala outshined Sindh Shaheen with a convincing 2-0 victory, displaying excellent coordination and composure. In the U16 final, Sindh 2 NAMX emerged victorious over Sindh 6, also with a score of 2-0, dominating the game from start to finish. The most anticipated match of the championship was the U18 final, where the energy at Maidan was electrifying. A gripping contest between Sindh TTF and Sindh Team Legends kept the crowd on the edge of their seats. With both teams winning one game each, the match stood at 1-1, leading to a dramatic final set in which Sindh Team Legends triumphed, claiming the U18 Champion title. The win is a significant boost for the young athletes, as the national team for the upcoming Junior World Cup in Spain will be selected from these standout performers.

The closing ceremony was graced by several prominent guests, including: Sheikh Shakeel Ilyas Chief Guest, Ahmed Ali Rajput – Secretary, Sindh Olympic Association, Muhammad Mateen – President, Pakistan Padel Federation, Mudassir Arain – CEO, Pakistan Padel Federation, Rehan Uddin – Director Rules and other representatives of Naveena Steel.

The championship concluded with a colorful and celebratory prize distribution ceremony, where PKR 300,000 worth of cash prizes were awarded, along with special gifts and hampers for outstanding players and officials.

Speaking at the occasion, CEO Mudassir Arain expressed his gratitude to all the sponsors and partners whose support made the event a success. He further announced that the Pakistan Padel Federation (PPF) will continue organizing similar tournaments across the country, providing greater opportunities for young boys and girls to showcase their talent in Padel.