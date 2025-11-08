Karachi,November 8, 2025 : Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon hosted a luncheon in honour of the members of the Central Executive Committee of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The luncheon was attended by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, and Pakistan Peoples Party Central Executive Committee members Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Qamar-uz-Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Humayun Khan, Member of National Assembly Aijaz Jakhrani, Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister for Labor and Social Protection Saeed Ghani, Sohail Anwar Sial, Sajid Ishaq Dashti, Agha Shakeel Durrani and others.

During the luncheon, a detailed discussion was held on the party’s organizational affairs, the political situation in the country, and future strategy.

The participants reviewed the current political climate, federal relations, and the continuation of public welfare projects. The leaders appreciated the people-focused policies and development initiatives of the Sindh government, emphasizing that the PPP has always prioritized public service, which remains the foundation of its political strength.

Sharjeel Inam Memon briefed Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, and central PPP leaders on ongoing development projects in Sindh, including the People’s Bus Service, EV Bus Service, Sindh People’s Housing Foundation, and Thar energy and development initiatives.

The PPP leaders agreed that, despite current political challenges, the party will continue to play an active and constructive role as a symbol of the federation and will persist in efforts to strengthen national unity and democracy.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon thanked all the leaders and stated that, under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party is steadily advancing its mission of public service, development, and stability.