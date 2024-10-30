Karachi : Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that a committee meeting was held regarding the power supply through KE, HESCO, and SEPCO. The committee’s mandate was to resolve issues related to HESCO, SEPCO, and KE.

He stated that the Speaker should issue a ruling to ensure the implementation of the committee’s decisions, and the heads of the three companies should be summoned to enforce the recommendations made by the committee.

Speaking during the question period in the Sindh Assembly, Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that only certified charitable organizations qualify for tax exemptions. He added that aid brought from abroad during natural disasters, such as floods or earthquakes, is not subject to taxation.

He stated that the question regarding the personal use of vehicles belonging to charitable organizations is based on assumptions. Using such vehicles for personal purposes could result in their confiscation, along with the imposition of a fine. He added that charitable organizations are well aware of the privileges they are entitled to.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that numerous reforms have been introduced in the Excise Department, setting revolutionary examples. A queuing system has been implemented at the Civic Center, with provisions for air conditioning and water for the citizens visiting. He added that efforts were made to transition the entire system online to minimize the need for people to visit the office.

He stated that the Excise Department is set to introduce a cashless system. Those unfamiliar with online processes will only be able to obtain challans from the Excise Department office and deposit them at a bank. The Excise Department app has been made very user-friendly, allowing people to register vehicles from the comfort of their homes, with only a small fee required. For the first time in the country, this initiative has been implemented in Sindh, ensuring that no unregistered vehicle will be allowed on the roads. Additionally, if a vehicle from another province arrives at the port, it will only be allowed to travel to another province via a carrier from the port.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that a premium number plate auctioned for 10 crores, and the proceeds are being used to build houses for flood victims. He added that the funds are being collected voluntarily, and efforts will be made to model the institution accordingly.

He stated that Chingchi rickshaws are banned but continue to operate under court-issued stay orders. He added that bus stands have been removed from Karachi, and the government has initiated a shuttle service to transport passengers outside the city.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) is actively working against narcotics at airports and border areas. A mobile service and checking system have also been introduced in cities. He added that 10 check posts have been officially notified, leading to successful operations.

He stated that the People’s Party has declared a war against drugs and called for everyone’s help and support, emphasizing the need for collective action to eliminate drug use. He affirmed that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in drug-related activities. He also acknowledged the full cooperation of the ANF on behalf of the federal government.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the rehabilitation centers operating in Sindh are funded by the Sindh government. He mentioned that an anti-narcotics motion was tabled in the Sindh Assembly, receiving support from all parties, including MQM and Jamaat-e-Islami. He also noted that anti-narcotics operations have been initiated in universities, resulting in the arrest of some employees.

He stated that the Government of Sindh has collected 125 billion in taxes, but some individuals have sought court orders to block its use. The Sindh government won the case, yet these individuals appealed to the Supreme Court, resulting in 120 billion rupees still being held there. He emphasized that it is everyone’s responsibility to raise their voice on this issue, as the roads are being used and the infrastructure is deteriorating. He called for the return of the funds so that necessary improvements can be made.