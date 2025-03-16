Hyderabad ,March 16, 2025 : Sindh senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that the terrorist attack in Balochistan is a conspiracy against the integrity of the country and evidence suggests India and other foreign players’ involvement. He added that such an incident is an attempt to destabilize Pakistan, but at all costs, it will be foiled.

Addressing the media while hosting an Iftar dinner at Rawal House Rahooki, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon went on to say that there should be talk with people who have a positive frame of mind and are favorable towards Pakistan’s sovereignty. He added that the Pakistan People’s Party has passed an important resolution with a majority in the Sindh Assembly, reaffirming the protection of the province’s rights.

He dismissed the recent statement by MQM-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as ridiculous, saying that ever since MQM-London and MQM-Pakistan separated, baseless statements have been made, which hold no significance.

Addressing the issue of Sindh’s water, he asserted that under no circumstances would Sindh’s water be divided. He said that nationalist politicians are trying to exploit the issue of canals for political gain, but the people have already rejected them in elections. He further emphasized that the Sindh government would not allow any project that infringes on Sindh’s water rights, and no canal would be permitted to be built.

Sharjeel Inam Memon described Maulana Fazlur Rehman as a respectable politician, stating that Pakistan needs his leadership.

He stated that action would be taken against all illegal parking operations in Sindh, and urged unemployed youth in the province to register on the “I Work for Sindh” portal to access job opportunities.

He stated that withdrawing support for the government is a minor issue, Sindh is prepared to take an even bigger step if necessary, but there will be no compromise on Sindh’s rights.