KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has stepped up efforts to ensure swift progress on the Electric Taxi Service and Pink Taxi Service projects, aimed at developing a modern and environment-friendly transport system in the province.

A delegation from a leading multinational electric vehicle manufacturer called on the minister at his office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, company representatives briefed Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on the models, features and technology of their electric vehicles. Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Sindh Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Kanwal Nizam Bhutto, Trans Karachi CEO Fawad Ghaffar Soomro and other officials also attended the meeting.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Sindh government is committed to introducing innovation in the transport sector through public-private partnerships. Promoting the use of electric vehicles, he added, is vital to providing citizens with clean, safe and sustainable travel options.

He said the government wants to establish a strong electric transport system across Sindh. Besides electric vehicles, he pointed out, there are vast investment opportunities in setting up charging stations, maintenance facilities and other supporting infrastructure.

The Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the provincial government was developing a framework with the private sector to ensure full cooperation and protection for investors. He added that a favourable investment climate had been created in the province, citing the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone as a key opportunity, where investors were being offered several incentives including a 10-year tax exemption.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said the government wants more international companies to invest in Sindh and pledged full support to introduce global-standard transport services in the province.

He said the Sindh government’s goal is to launch the Electric Taxi Service in all major cities of Sindh, including Karachi, as soon as possible to provide citizens with modern and eco-friendly transport facilities.

