The Sindh government on Wednesday withdrew the transfer order for bureaucrat Hazim Bangwar, who was reportedly removed from the post last month for issuing eviction notices to ex-officials.

“This department’s notification of even number dated 28/10/24 regarding the transfer of Hazim Ali, an Officer of PMS (BS-17) from commissioner office Karachi and directing to report to Services, General Administration and Coordination Department is cancelled/ withdrawn,” read a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah.

Last month, the “cool” bureaucrat was removed from the office of assistant commissioner and directed to report to the Sindh Services and General Administration Department.

Known for his distinctive style, Bangwar was deputed at the Karachi Commissioner’s office as the assistant commissioner general Karachi.

The official attracted fame and popularity among the masses for his service and dedication, besides his eclectic taste and choice of clothes, following his appointment as the North Nazimabad assistant commissioner in 2023.

He once again made headlines after the reports of his removal from the official post last month.

The reason for Bangwar’s “removal” was not stated anywhere. However, the insiders revealed that he was transferred over a complaint for issuing notices to former officials overstaying at the official residences.