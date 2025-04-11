A tragic incident has surfaced from Mirpur Khas, where a lady constable of Sindh Police was found dead in her room on Friday, shortly after lodging a harassment complaint against a fellow police officer.

Key Details:

The victim’s name has not been officially disclosed yet.

yet. Initial investigations suggest foul play , indicating she may have been murdered .

, indicating she may have been . A male constable , reportedly the same individual she filed the complaint against, has been taken into custody for questioning .

, reportedly the same individual she filed the complaint against, has been . CCTV footage and other forensic evidence have been collected as part of the ongoing probe.

Background & Pattern:

This is not the first case of violence against women in the police force. In September last year, a Lahore police constable named Farooq was arrested for murdering Lady Constable Soman, allegedly over a failed relationship.

These repeated incidents are raising serious concerns about the safety of women within law enforcement agencies, especially when reporting harassment.

Public Reaction & Concerns:

The case has reignited debates around harassment, internal accountability, and gender dynamics within Pakistan’s police forces.

within Pakistan’s police forces. Rights activists and citizens are calling for independent investigations and the implementation of safe reporting mechanisms for women in uniform.

This developing story is expected to attract more public attention and potentially spark calls for institutional reforms within the police department.