KARACHI – The Sindh government is weighing tough penalties for parents who refuse polio drops for their children, which may include blocking their mobile SIMs, suspending national identity cards (CNICs), and halting passport services.

A special Polio Vaccine Refusal Cell is set to be formed at the Chief Minister’s House to compile data on such cases. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stressed that refusing the vaccine puts not only children but the entire community at risk, and said the government has “no choice but to penalize those ignoring their national duty.”

The proposed measures aim to curb communication and travel access for non-compliant parents, holding them accountable for obstructing Pakistan’s polio eradication drive.

During a high-level review meeting, the CM warned officials of strict action if negligence continues, saying, “The fight against polio starts at home and affects the entire province and country.”

Despite extensive vaccination campaigns, Sindh has reported nine new polio cases this year, prompting the CM to vow zero tolerance for lapses.