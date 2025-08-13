Advertisements

Karachi (Staff Reporter) — The Sindh Newspapers Society (SNS) organized a grand and dignified ceremony at its office to commemorate the 78th Independence Day under the theme “Marka-e-Haq”. The event was graced by Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem ur Rehman Memon and Director General of PID Irum Tanveer as the esteemed guests of honor. Director of Advertisements Sindh, Muhammad Yousuf Kabooro; Deputy Director Sarang Latif Chandio; and Deputy Director Sohail Ahmed Jokhio were also present.

In his address, SNS President Qazi Shafique Ahmed said that celebrating Independence Day under the title “Marka-e-Haq” aimed to highlight the significance of freedom, recall the historic victory against India, and pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs.

To mark the occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was held, and SNS office bearers warmly welcomed the distinguished guests. On behalf of SNS, Naseem Shaikh and Madam Farzana presented a bouquet to DG PID Irum Tanveer, while Deedar Ali Sandilo presented a bouquet to Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem ur Rehman Memon.

The event was also attended by SNS Secretary General Rizwan Shah, Executive Committee members Ayoub Pirzada and Shahid Ali Ansari, Governing Body members Deedar Ali Sandilo, Imran Korai, Kashif Memon, Bilal Channa, Dilawar Channa, and other guests. The honorable guests appreciated the remarkable arrangements and the dignified manner in which the ceremony was conducted.