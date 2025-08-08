Advertisements

KARACHI – 08 August, 2025: Two key members of the Sindh Cabinet – Home and Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani – will jointly inaugurate on Saturday (today) a state-of-the-art Education Complex established by the non-profit Green Crescent Trust (GCT) in Mehrabpur.

The new facility is dedicated to initially providing quality schooling to 600 children belonging to disadvantaged communities of the town, furthering GCT’s mission of educating children from underserved areas of Sindh.

For the past 31 years, GCT has been at the forefront of charitable education initiatives. The Trust currently operates 173 schools across remote and underprivileged areas of Sindh, enrolling 34,660 students – more than 40 per cent of whom are girls. In Mehrabpur alone, GCT operates 11 schools, serving over 2,200 students.

“We are deeply grateful to our generous donors, patrons, provincial government and the Sindh Education Foundation for their outstanding support of our drive to enrol out-of-school children in Sindh,” said GCT CEO Zahid Saeed. He added: “We are equally thankful to Sindh Ministers Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and Saeed Ghani and for taking time from their pressing schedules to inaugurate our new school and demonstrate their unwavering commitment to the cause of educating children from deprived communities.”

Zahid Saeed specifically highlighted the outstanding contributions of the Sindh government and Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah towards overhauling school education in the province.

The inauguration ceremony in Mehrabpur is likely to be attended by provincial government representatives, development partners, philanthropists, and community stakeholders.