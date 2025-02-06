Beijing: Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has formally invited Chinese electric bus manufacturers to invest in Karachi, aiming to modernize public transport and promote green energy.

During a meeting in Beijing, Memon encouraged the company to establish an EV bus manufacturing plant in Karachi, with Minister Nasir Hussain Shah also in attendance. He assured potential investors of the Sindh government’s full support in advancing electric mobility and reducing carbon emissions.

To attract investment, the Sindh government has pledged various incentives, including tax relief, land allocation, and simplified regulatory approvals. The proposed EV bus plant is expected to generate employment opportunities and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable transportation system.

In response, the Chinese investors have expressed interest and committed to conducting a feasibility study to evaluate the project’s economic and technical viability. If implemented, this initiative could mark a significant step towards transforming Karachi’s public transport infrastructure.