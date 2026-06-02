KARACHI: Sindh has emerged as Pakistan’s leading province in implementing the European Union’s GSP+ commitments through a wide range of reforms in labour rights, social welfare, human rights, and minority protection, according to Sindh government spokesperson Sukhdev Hemnani.

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In a statement issued on Monday, Hemnani said the province has taken significant steps to align its policies with international standards under the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) framework.

Labour Reforms and Worker Welfare

Hemnani said Sindh has made notable progress in strengthening workers’ rights and welfare.

According to him, the provincial minimum wage has increased from Rs6,000 in 2008 to Rs40,000. The government is also considering a further increase in the upcoming provincial budget.

He added that labour protections have been extended to previously underserved sectors, including agricultural workers, home-based workers, fisheries workers, and domestic workers.

The reforms include legislation and welfare initiatives such as the Benazir Mazdoor Card, Benazir Hari Card, Sindh Home-Based Workers Act, Sindh Women Agricultural Workers Act, and domestic workers’ welfare laws.

Child Protection and Education Initiatives

The spokesperson said Sindh has adopted a comprehensive child protection framework that has contributed to a 50 percent reduction in child labour.

He noted that recent legislation prohibits the employment of children in domestic work.

Furthermore, the provincial government has launched a Rs14 billion Early Childhood Development Programme. The initiative benefits more than 885,000 children under the age of five through financial assistance, nutrition counselling, growth monitoring, and school-readiness support.

In addition, Sindh is establishing 3,000 non-formal education centres to help out-of-school children enter the education system.

Improvements in Health Indicators

Hemnani stated that key health indicators have shown improvement across the province.

He said the infant mortality rate has declined to 2.9 percent, compared with the national average of 5.4 percent.

Poverty Reduction and Housing Programmes

Highlighting major social initiatives, Hemnani said the Peoples Poverty Reduction Programme has helped nearly 1.5 million women improve their economic conditions and achieve greater financial independence.

He also pointed to the Sindh Peoples Housing for Flood Affectees Programme, which supports 2.1 million flood-affected families.

According to him, the initiative is considered one of the world’s largest public asset transfer programmes. Ownership rights for climate-resilient homes are being granted in the names of women.

Progress on Women’s Rights

The spokesperson said Sindh remains the first province in Pakistan to set 18 years as the minimum legal age of marriage for both men and women.

He also highlighted the establishment of Gender-Based Violence Courts, Anti-Rape Crisis Cells, and specialised investigation mechanisms.

As a result, rape conviction rates have increased from 5 percent to 22 percent, according to provincial data.

Human Rights and Minority Protection

Hemnani said the Sindh government has approved a comprehensive Human Rights Policy and strengthened institutions responsible for implementing international treaty obligations.

He further noted that more than 400 places of worship, including temples, churches, and gurdwaras, have been restored across the province.

Minority communities also benefit from scholarships, welfare programmes, Minority Facilitation Desks at police stations, district-level interfaith harmony committees, and enhanced security arrangements during religious events.

Commitment to Inclusive Development

Hemnani said the Sindh government remains committed to promoting inclusive and sustainable development.

He added that under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the province will continue pursuing reforms aimed at improving the lives of all segments of society.