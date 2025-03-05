The Sindh government has ramped up its solar energy projects, distributing solar home kits across the province to promote clean energy and provide cheap electricity to low-income households.

400 solar kits per week will be distributed in each district.

200,000 solar kits will be given out in Karachi alone during the first phase.

Sindh Bank will offer loans for solar systems, and the Benazir Income Support Program is also supporting the effort.

The government has already solarized 97 public buildings — with 300 more in the pipeline.

Solar parks are being built in Karachi, creating jobs and reducing electricity costs.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the move follows PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s vision for affordable electricity and clean water for all.