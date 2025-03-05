The Sindh government has ramped up its solar energy projects, distributing solar home kits across the province to promote clean energy and provide cheap electricity to low-income households.
- 400 solar kits per week will be distributed in each district.
- 200,000 solar kits will be given out in Karachi alone during the first phase.
- Sindh Bank will offer loans for solar systems, and the Benazir Income Support Program is also supporting the effort.
- The government has already solarized 97 public buildings — with 300 more in the pipeline.
- Solar parks are being built in Karachi, creating jobs and reducing electricity costs.
Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the move follows PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s vision for affordable electricity and clean water for all.
