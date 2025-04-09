The Sindh government has implemented a comprehensive ban on the production, distribution, and usage of plastic bags throughout the province, including Karachi.

Though the exact date for enforcement has not been mentioned in the latest notice, authorities stated that this step continues the government’s ongoing efforts to reduce plastic-related pollution. A similar ban was previously enforced starting October 1, 2019, following a notification issued on September 27 of the same year.

According to the Sindh Environment Department, the ban aims to address pressing environmental concerns such as marine pollution and the blockage of drainage systems due to plastic waste.

Individuals and businesses found violating the ban may face legal consequences, including fines and possible arrest, under the Sindh Environmental Protection Act, 2014, which outlaws non-biodegradable plastic products.

Officials highlighted that this initiative is part of a larger commitment to create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment for all residents of Sindh.