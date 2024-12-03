Sindh government has imposed 90-day ban on display of weapons

According to the notification, law enforcement agencies will be exempted from the ban. Registered private security companies will also be exempted from the ban.

However, guards of registered companies will be allowed to carry weapons during duty hours.

Security guards will not be allowed to display weapons while moving in vehicles but weapons will be kept inside vehicles.

Security guards will not display weapons in open places, during patrols or on duty. Security guards will ensure that the general public does not feel insecure.

SHOs of the concerned police stations will have the authority to take action against violators.