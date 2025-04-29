Karachi, April 29, 2025 — The Province of Sindh holds vast potential for tourism development and investment, particularly in attracting visitors and investors from Southern African countries, said Mr. Muhammad Rafiq Memon, Founder Chairman of the Pakistan Southern Africa Trade Federation (PSATF), during an official meeting with the Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Department, Government of Sindh, held at the Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (PITHM) on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Mr. Memon was given a detailed briefing on Sindh’s rich tourism prospects, with special emphasis on the 5,000-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site of Moenjo Daro, along with numerous historical monuments and cultural heritage locations across the province.

Exploring avenues for international collaboration, Mr. Memon underscored the pivotal role of PSATF in enhancing trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the Southern and East African regions. He expressed optimism that through joint efforts with the Sindh government, the province’s tourism offerings could be effectively promoted across African nations — with a focus on heritage tourism, cultural experiences, adventure tourism, and emerging sectors such as medical tourism.

Discussions also included promising investment opportunities in Sindh’s hospitality and leisure industries, such as the development of safari parks, theme parks, hotels, and resorts. It was agreed in principle that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between PSATF and the Culture and Tourism Department of Sindh to formalize collaborative initiatives aimed at developing and marketing Sindh as a premier tourist destination.

The meeting was attended by Syed Feyaz Ali Shah, Managing Director of the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC); Mr. Niaz Ali Malkani, Director of PITHM; and Syed Moizuddin, Director of PSATF. In a gesture of cultural appreciation, traditional souvenirs were presented to the visiting delegation. This engagement marks a significant step toward building global partnerships and unlocking Sindh’s potential in the global tourism landscape.