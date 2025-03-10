The Sindh government has announced the early disbursement of salaries for all government employees in the province ahead of Eidul Fitr.

As per reports, this decision has been made to facilitate government employees, allowing them to make preparations for the festive occasion. A formal notification has also been issued in this regard.

According to the notification, Sindh government employees will receive their advance salaries on March 21, before Eid. This move has been welcomed by employees, who expressed their gratitude, stating that it would help them celebrate Eid joyfully with their families.

It is worth mentioning that the Sindh government has taken similar steps in the past. For instance, in May 2020, salaries and pensions were paid in advance on May 18 instead of June 1 to accommodate employees ahead of Eidul Fitr.