In a significant move, the Sindh government has announced that the Amal Umer Act will now apply to all hospitals, ensuring that the provincial government will cover medical expenses for accident and gunshot victims without requiring a police certificate.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, while addressing the media, confirmed that the Sindh Assembly has passed the Amal Umer Act, extending its implementation to private hospitals. “Anyone injured in an accident or gunshot incident can receive immediate treatment at any private hospital,” he stated.

Under this law, emergency medical cases will be treated at private hospitals at the government’s expense, eliminating the need for a police certificate.

Memon also mentioned that the Sindh governor had raised objections to the bill, but the provincial cabinet rejected them. “The bills, including some with MQM’s input, will be reintroduced in the assembly on Monday. While we respect the governor’s concerns, democracy allows the cabinet to hold a different position,” he added.