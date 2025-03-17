Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon has ordered a strict crackdown on transporters charging excessive fares during Eidul Fitr 2025, expected to fall on March 31.

Key Actions Ordered:

Sindh transport authorities directed to regulate fares and prevent illegal price hikes.

DIG Traffic and commissioners instructed to take immediate action against violators.

Passengers encouraged to report fare overcharging for swift action.

Pakistan Railways’ Eid Initiative

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi announced that Pakistan Railways will:

Operate four special Eid trains for passengers.

Offer a 20% fare discount during Eidul Fitr 2025.

With millions traveling to their hometowns, public transport demand surges, often leading to fare hikes. The government’s measures aim to ensure affordable and fair travel for all passengers.