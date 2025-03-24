The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on April 4 to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, allowing provincial employees to potentially enjoy an eight-day break on Eidul Fitr.

With Eid holidays officially set from March 31 to April 2, employees can extend their break from Saturday, March 29, to Sunday, April 6, by simply taking Thursday, April 3, off. The extended holiday period includes two weekends (March 29-30 and April 5-6), making it an ideal opportunity for a long Eid vacation.

Earlier, the federal government had declared March 31 to April 2 as public holidays for Eidul Fitr. The Sindh government’s additional holiday on April 4 applies to provincial government offices, autonomous bodies, and educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

When Is Eidul Fitr 2025?

Eidul Fitr is observed on the first day of Shawwal, following the sighting of the crescent moon. The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council predicts that Eid in Pakistan will likely fall on March 31, 2025, as the moon is expected to be over 26 hours old on March 30, meeting the necessary conditions for visibility.

This strategic leave planning provides Sindh government employees with an extended break, making this Eid even more festive!