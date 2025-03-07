Karachi, 8th March, 2025 : On International Women’s Day, the Government of Sindh, under the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), celebrates its continued efforts toward advancing women’s rights and empowerment, said the Spokesperson for Government of Sindh, Sukhdev Hemnani.

Sukhdev Hemnani stated that Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh Government draws its inspiration from the life and teachings of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto – the world’s first Muslim Prime Minister who broke barriers for all the women of Pakistan and provided this country a feminist leadership that opened a gateway of educational and work opportunities for women.

Highlighting Sindh Government’s commitment to the cause of women empowerment, Sukhdev Hemnani said that Sindh has enacted significant legislation aimed at strengthening protections around women that includes: Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act 2013; Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013; Sindh Commission on the Status of Women Act 2015; Sindh Maternity Benefits Act 2018; Sindh Women Agricultural Workers Act 2019 etc.

“Sindh Government has been promoting social and economic empowerment with key initiatives like Peoples Poverty Reduction Programme is breaking millions of women free from generational chains of poverty, and providing safe and modern transport to the women through Pink Bus Service and the upcoming Pink Scooters,” he underlined.

Highlighting Sindh Peoples Housing, Hemnani said that Government of Sindh is building 2.1 million climate-resilient homes for the flood affectees and is transferring the land ownership to the women of the households.

He added that on International Women’s Day, the Government of Sindh renews its dedication to creating an equal and inclusive society for women.