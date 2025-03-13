The Sindh government has declared a two-day holiday for Hindu employees in observance of the Holi festival. As per the official notification, Hindu employees across government, semi-government, and council offices will have holidays on Thursday and Friday to celebrate the festival of colors with their families.

Significance of the Decision

The move is seen as a gesture of goodwill and inclusivity towards the Hindu community in Sindh.

It allows Hindu employees to fully participate in the traditional festivities of Holi.

Holi Celebrations & Restrictions in India

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, India, the police have issued a strict advisory regarding Holi celebrations during Ramadan.

The directives will remain in effect until March 18.

Authorities have urged caution and restraint, considering the holiness of Ramadan.

This highlights a balanced approach to religious observances and public order during festive seasons.