The Sindh government has declared a two-day holiday for Hindu employees in observance of the Holi festival. As per the official notification, Hindu employees across government, semi-government, and council offices will have holidays on Thursday and Friday to celebrate the festival of colors with their families.
Significance of the Decision
- The move is seen as a gesture of goodwill and inclusivity towards the Hindu community in Sindh.
- It allows Hindu employees to fully participate in the traditional festivities of Holi.
Holi Celebrations & Restrictions in India
Meanwhile, in Mumbai, India, the police have issued a strict advisory regarding Holi celebrations during Ramadan.
- The directives will remain in effect until March 18.
- Authorities have urged caution and restraint, considering the holiness of Ramadan.
This highlights a balanced approach to religious observances and public order during festive seasons.
Leave a Reply