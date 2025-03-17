The Sindh government has introduced a scholarship program to support students from minority communities across the province. Under this initiative, eligible students will receive Rs25,000 in financial aid.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must have passed exams last year with at least 50% marks.

Parents’ monthly income should not exceed Rs35,000.

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to educational inclusivity, ensuring financial barriers do not hinder students from pursuing their studies.

Education Program for Prisoners’ Children

In a related move, Sindh recently launched Pakistan’s first-ever education program for children of convicted prisoners. This initiative, executed by the Education Department, Sindh Prisons Department, and Paigham-e-Pakistan, guarantees free education from primary to university level for over 4,600 children of inmates.

Sindh’s Minister for Education, Sardar Ali Shah, and Minister for Prisons, Hasan Ali Zardari, attended the launch event. Sardar Ali Shah emphasized that the state must act as a guardian for these children, ensuring their right to education despite their parents’ circumstances.