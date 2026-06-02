KARACHI: Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nohal Hashmi visited the garden and historic well associated with Salman al-Farsi on Monday, where he reviewed the site’s historical and spiritual importance.

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During the visit, the governor inspected various features of the location and observed its cultural and religious heritage. He also signed the visitor’s commemorative book and shared his impressions.

State Minister and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Fahd Haroon accompanied the governor during the visit.

Governor Highlights Spiritual Importance

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh said that visiting the garden and historic well of Salman al-Farsi was a matter of great honor and spiritual satisfaction for him.

He said the site represents an important landmark of Islamic history and spiritual heritage. He added that such places help connect present generations with the legacy of early Islamic history.

Review of Historical Site

The governor also reviewed the historical and religious features of the site. He expressed appreciation for efforts aimed at preserving and maintaining such heritage locations.

Officials briefed the governor on the historical background and significance of the site during his visit.

Focus on Heritage Preservation

The visit highlighted the importance of protecting religious and historical landmarks in Sindh. It also reflected ongoing interest in promoting cultural and religious tourism in the region.

Authorities emphasized the need to preserve such sites for future generations to better understand their historical and spiritual value.