KARACHI: Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi presented the “Lifetime Achievement Award” to renowned reproductive health specialist Dr. Syed Sajjad Hussain during a prestigious ceremony held at the Siddiq Memon Scouts Auditorium.

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The award was presented on behalf of the Medical and Engineering Graduates Welfare Association of Sindh in recognition of Dr. Sajjad’s valuable contributions to the healthcare sector.

Doctors, Engineers and Social Figures Attend Ceremony

A large number of doctors, engineers, social personalities, political leaders and citizens attended the event.

The gathering celebrated Dr. Sajjad Hussain’s professional achievements in fertility treatment, IVF and genetics.

Governor Praises Contributions to Healthcare

During his address, Governor Nehal Hashmi praised Dr. Sajjad Hussain for providing modern medical facilities and dedicated public service.

He said the specialist earned a respected position in society through his expertise and humanitarian work.

The governor also stated that professionals like Dr. Sajjad serve as role models and inspire younger generations.

Contributions in Fertility and Genetics Recognized

Participants appreciated Dr. Sajjad Hussain’s services in the fields of reproductive health, IVF and genetics.

Speakers said his commitment and professional skills helped bring happiness to countless families.

The audience also acknowledged his efforts to improve healthcare standards in Pakistan.

Dr. Sajjad Dedicates Award to Team and Public

After receiving the award, Dr. Sajjad Hussain thanked the Governor of Sindh, MEGWAS and the organisers of the ceremony.

He dedicated the honour to his team and the public for their continued trust and support.