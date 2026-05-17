KARACHI: Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi attended a special ceremony at Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana marking one year of Marka-e-Haq Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

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Prominent businessman Arif Habib, actor Saud Qasmi and other notable personalities welcomed the governor upon his arrival.

Governor Highlights National Unity

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, Nehal Hashmi described Marka-e-Haq Bunyan-un-Marsoos as a symbol of national unity, sacrifice and patriotism.

He said the nation has always demonstrated courage, solidarity and resilience during difficult times.

The governor also praised the services of the Pakistan Armed Forces for protecting the country’s security and stability.

Tribute Paid to Armed Forces and Martyrs

Nehal Hashmi stated that Pakistan’s armed forces achieved a historic victory against India on May 10 under the leadership of the prime minister and field marshal.

He added that the sacrifices of martyrs would always remain remembered by the nation.

Furthermore, the governor stressed the importance of educating younger generations about national history, patriotism and sacrifices made for the country.

Exhibition Cricket Match Held Before Ceremony

Before the event, organizers arranged an exhibition cricket match between members of the showbiz industry and Quetta Gladiators.

The governor watched the match and appreciated players for their batting and bowling performances.

A large number of citizens, youth and personalities from different walks of life attended the ceremony.