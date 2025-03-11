The board meeting of Sindh Enterprise Development Fund was chaired by Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public Private Partnership.

Karachi 11 March 2025 : Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership, has said that the Sindh government is keen to ensure the financial support of every small and medium-sized business that has the potential to grow and develop and which can bring local business flourishing and economic stability in the province.

He expressed these views today while presiding over the board meeting of Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF).

The SEDF board meeting was held today at Sindh Investment Department office in Karachi.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that in this regard the instructions of the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah are clear that all possible financial support should be given to creative local entrepreneurs so that the local economy and business can develop and people can get self-reliant employment.

In the meeting, Chief Executive Officer of SEDF Mr.Khizar Pervaiz reviewed the performance of his organization and informed about the requests received for financial support in local businesses.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Investment Sindh Raja Khurram Shahzad, Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Enterprise Development Fund Khizar Pervaiz and SEDF Board members.