Sindh’s Energy Minister, Nasir Hussain Shah, announced that the provincial government will gradually transition all public schools to solar energy. Private schools will also receive full support to adopt solar power systems. Speaking at the All Sindh Science and Arts Gala, organized by the Directorate of Private Schools Education Sindh and the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Education, Shah highlighted the government’s commitment to both sustainable energy and educational reform. The event, held at the PAF Museum under the theme “Paigham Pakistan – Istehkam Pakistan” (Message of Pakistan – Stability of Pakistan), aimed to foster national unity and development through science and arts.

In his address, Shah emphasized the crucial role of teachers in shaping the future by educating students on Pakistan’s history and promoting positive awareness. He conveyed a message of stability, progress, and optimism to the youth, stating, “Pakistan’s future is bright and secure, with improving conditions and new job opportunities emerging.”

The minister also noted the growing confidence of both local and international investors in Pakistan’s economic stability, which is leading to increased investments across various sectors. Shah reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to addressing energy shortages, especially in the summer, and tackling issues like overbilling. Efforts are underway to provide affordable electricity and reduce reliance on traditional energy sources.

The solarization initiative aims to resolve energy challenges in schools, ensuring a consistent power supply and fostering a sustainable, eco-friendly learning environment. Shah reiterated the government’s broader goal to modernize infrastructure and promote renewable energy throughout the province. He emphasized that solarizing schools is part of a wider strategy to combat energy crises, lower carbon footprints, and support sustainable development.

“We are committed to providing affordable electricity and eliminating load-shedding, ensuring a brighter future for our children,” he concluded. The event ended with a call for educators to instill values of patriotism, resilience, and innovation in students, reinforcing the vision of a progressive, self-reliant Pakistan.