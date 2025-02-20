The Sindh government has announced plans to hire over 1,000 secondary school teachers as part of its latest recruitment drive. The process will be managed by the central commission and will ensure adherence to quotas for urban and rural areas, as well as allocations for disabled individuals and minorities.

According to the schedule released by the candidates’ test center, the examinations will begin on April 8, 2025, with testing centers set up in Karachi and Hyderabad to accommodate applicants.

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) will oversee the recruitment process, which will include written tests and interviews to select the most qualified candidates. This initiative provides an opportunity for aspiring educators to contribute to the province’s education sector and enhance learning standards in secondary schools.