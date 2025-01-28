Karachi: Sindh government spokesperson Syeda Tehseen Abidi visited the residence of Abdul Moiz, a young man who was fatally shot during a robbery attempt in Federal B Area. She was accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District Central’s Information Secretary, Asad Hanif.

During the visit, Abidi expressed her condolences to the bereaved family and described the incident as a “horrifying tragedy,” emphasizing the devastating impact of losing a young man at his doorstep in front of his wife.

She assured the family that the perpetrators responsible for the murder of Moiz, who was a father of three and the sole breadwinner of his household, would be brought to justice. “The killers will not go unpunished,” she stated firmly.

Speaking to the grieving family, Abidi shared her own experience of loss, saying, “I, too, am a daughter of Karachi and have carried the bodies of my two young brothers. I understand your pain.” She reiterated the Sindh government’s commitment to standing with the victims in their time of sorrow.

Abidi also criticized political attempts to exploit such tragedies, stating, “MQM must abandon its old practice of politicizing deaths. We will ensure that Abdul Moiz’s killers are held accountable.” She further reaffirmed Sindh Police’s determination to apprehend those responsible.

Concluding her visit, the Sindh government spokesperson offered Fateha for the deceased and prayed for patience and strength for his grieving family.