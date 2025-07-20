Advertisements

Karachi – July 20, 2025: Sindh Government Spokesperson Nadir Gabol visited Lyari today and met with members of the Hindu community, expressing heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the recent tragic building collapse.

Nadir Gabol stated that the Sindh Government will not abandon the victims and will provide all possible support. He emphasized that the protection and welfare of all citizens—regardless of color, ethnicity, or religion—is the government’s top priority.

He assured that immediate relief, shelter, and financial assistance will be provided to the affected families, and relevant departments have already been instructed to carry out relief efforts swiftly and effectively.

Gabol praised the patience, unity, and cooperation of the Hindu community and reaffirmed the Sindh Government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of minorities.