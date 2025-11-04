Karachi November 4, 2025 : In compliance with the directions of the Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah, extensive dengue prevention and control measures are being carried out across the province. Commissioners of Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions have submitted detailed progress reports to the Chief Secretary regarding ongoing fumigation, awareness, and larval elimination campaigns.

According to Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, fumigation and spray operations have been completed in 150 Union Councils across the Karachi Division. The remaining areas are expected to be covered within the next three days. To curb the spread of dengue, Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) has been carried out in all 322 houses where dengue-positive cases were reported. The Commissioner further stated that during the past four days, 14 complaints were received at the Control Room, all of which were promptly addressed and resolved.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Hyderabad Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi reported that in line with the Chief Secretary’s directives, comprehensive anti-dengue measures have been implemented across the Hyderabad District. Efforts for larval elimination and prevention of mosquito breeding are being conducted on a daily basis. A detailed survey to identify dengue hotspots was carried out, identifying 30 Union Councils as sensitive areas — including 9 in Taluka City, 9 in Taluka Qasimabad, and 12 in Taluka Latifabad. These areas collectively have a population of 410,299 residents from 82,051 households. As part of preventive operations, water bodies were cleared from 229 sites, and Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) was completed in 17,008 rooms across 7,057 houses within hotspot localities. A total of 2,241 rounds of fumigation sprays were carried out across the Hyderabad District, conducted at dawn and dusk to ensure maximum effectiveness. To promote public awareness, 3,698 awareness sessions have been organized, mostly in hotspot areas, to educate residents on preventive measures and hygiene practices. The Control Room at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office received 46 complaints, all of which have been successfully resolved. Commissioner Hyderabad also shared that 340 beds have been dedicated to dengue patients in 17 public and private hospitals across the district to ensure immediate medical attention and treatment. Both district administrations and health departments remain actively engaged round the clock to safeguard public health and prevent further spread of dengue, under the close supervision of the Chief Secretary Sindh.

Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, directed all divisional and district administrations to further intensify the dengue control operations and ensure that every household in hotspot areas is covered through fumigation and awareness drives. He reiterated that strict monitoring and swift response are key to preventing the spread of dengue across the province. He urged citizens to cooperate with local authorities and keep their surroundings clean to prevent mosquito breeding.