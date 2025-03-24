The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on April 4 to mark the death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan. The decision has been formally notified by the provincial government.

Bhutto’s Legacy & PPP’s Tribute

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s political ideology continues to be a guiding force for the PPP, and the party commemorates his contributions to Pakistan’s political landscape annually. The public holiday serves as a tribute to his leadership, policies, and role in shaping the nation.

Presidential Reference & Supreme Court’s Opinion

Earlier, a presidential reference regarding Bhutto’s trial and execution was presented before the Supreme Court of Pakistan. In March 2024, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa delivered his opinion, stating that:

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was denied a fair trial.

The judiciary must acknowledge past mistakes to ensure a just legal system.

The Supreme Court unanimously agreed that past judicial errors should be recognized.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present in the Supreme Court during the proceedings, reaffirming the party’s commitment to Bhutto’s legacy.

This public holiday in Sindh not only honors the memory of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto but also reinforces the ongoing political and judicial discourse surrounding his historic case.